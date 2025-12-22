Atmospheric River bringing heavy rains, gusty winds through Christmas:flooding is possible in low-lying areas

East County News Service

December 22, 2025 (San Diego) – Be prepared for potentially heavy rains this week and take precautions if traveling due to rain-slicked highways and possible flooding in low-lying areas across southern California.

Heaviest rainfall is expected Christmas Eve, with scattered showers on Christmas Day. San Diego’s mountains could get 3 to 6 inches of rain, valleys and coastal areas 2-4 inches, and deserts ½ to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds are forecast to blow into San Diego County starting Wednesday, Christmas Eve, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour. Strong winds could pose additional roadway hazards, especially for taller high-profile vehicle.

Snow levels forecast to stay above 7,000 feet, impacting mountain areas in Orange and Riverside Counties, though snow levels may lower somewhat on Christmas Day through Friday.

Morning fog is also forecast for San Diego’s coasts and inland areas such as Alpine, Ramona and Escondido.



