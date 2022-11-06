ATMOSPHERIC RIVER COULD DOUSE REGION

East County News Service

November 6, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The second Pacific storm of the season will bring cold weather and heavy rainfall with potential for atmospheric river conditions this week, the National Weather Service predicts.

While rainfall early Monday will be light, heavy rains and potential flooding are forecast starting Tuesday, with snowfall down to 4,500 feet.  Up to five inches of precipitation is forecast in mountain areas, with up to two inches in coastal and valley areas.

The storm comes on the heels of last week’s early winter storm, which dusted local mountains with snow.

 


