ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO SOAK REGION

By Miriam Raftery

October 21, 2021 (San Diego) – A strong Pacific storm is forecast to bring an “atmospheric river” to Southern California Sunday and Monday. The storm could dump over two inches in some East County communities including El Cajon, Alpine, Julian and Mountain Laguna, with over five inches forecast on Palomar Mountain. Even high desert areas such as Campo and the Anza Borrego Desert could receive an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Some coastal and mid-city areas such as Mira Mesa could also get doused with two or more inches of rainfall. Increasing high surf conditions will impact beach areas.

Gusty winds are also forecast on Monday for the mountains, desert slopes and passes.

Heavy rains could create risks for motorists so pay attention to news updates and emergency alerts.

The rains are welcome news for those in fire-prone areas, bringing moisture to vegetation that remains critically dry.

The atmospheric weather conditions could be extended beyond Monday if a storm in Northern California reaches our region.