ATTEMPTED BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LA MESA

February 2, 2022 (La Mesa) – A man who attempted to rob Cabrillo Credit Union at 7900 El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa yesterday passed a demand note to the teller, but fled before receiving any money.  
 
He fled on foot, heading west on El Cajon Blvd.  La Mesa Police officers searched the area.  Within seven minutes of the initial call, an officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description on Guava Avenue, says Lt. Katy Lynch.

 
Deon Alen, 28, of Georgia was arrested and booked into County Jail, charged with attempted robbery. 
 
If you have any information on this case, please call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400. You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

