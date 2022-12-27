ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE OF TEEN GIRL AT EL CAJON MOTEL

East County News Service

December 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police Dept. is investigating an attempted homicide at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, where a 16-year-old girl was found with a traumatic head injury on December 12. Hospital staff believes the head wound was likely caused by a gunshot, says ECPD Sergeant Tenaya Webb.

After family reported that they believed their daughter was dead inside one of the motel rooms, police officers responded to the facility. Officers learned that the girl and several friends had stayed at the motel the night before.

She was found alive, left alone inside the motel room despite the severe head injury.

Police are working to identify witnesses and possible suspects in this case.

If you have any information, please contact the El Cajon Police Department Major Crimes Tip Line at (619) 441-5530 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.