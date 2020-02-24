ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING OF BABY AT PARKWAY PLAZA

By Miriam Raftery

February 24, 2020 (El Cajon) – A suspect is in custody after an attempted kidnapping of a one-year-old girl yesterday afternoon outside of the Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall in El Cajon.

According to witnesses, the man tried to grab the baby from her mother at 3:18 p.m.. Witnesses gave officers a description of the man, who had fled the scene.

El Cajon Police officers located a man closely matching the description nearby. Witnesses identified the detained man as the suspect.

According to Lt. Darrin Forster with ECPD, the suspect, 40, appeared to be a transient. He was arrested for attempted kidnapping.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no further pending investigations at this time,” says Lt. Forster.

If there is anyone with further information regarding this incident, please call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.