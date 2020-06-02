ATTORNEY CALLS FOR “JUSTICE” FOR GRANDMOTHER SHOT IN FOREHEAD WITH PROJECTILE DURING PROTEST AT LA MESA POLICE STATION

Warning: contains graphic image

By Miriam Raftery, Rebecca Jefferis Williamson and Henri Migala

June 2, 2020 (La Mesa) – Leslie Furcron, 59, a grandmother shot in the forehead with a projectile Saturday night during the George Floyd protest outside the La Mesa Police department headquarters, is now in a medically induced coma and may lose an eye, according to her attorney, Dante T. Pride.

“Ms. Furcron has witnessed decades of racist brutality and harassment by law enforcement,” a letter from Pride to the city of La Mesa sent yesterday states. “She was seeking accountability and justice on behalf of those who have been the victims of needless violence, and tragically, she became another one of those victims. We must now stand up and seek accountability and justice on her behalf.”

Pride has asked the city to release the identity of the officer who fired the projectile, which he believes is a beanbag. He also asks that the officer be removed from duty and prosecuted on criminal charges.

In addition, he calls for an outside investigation into use of force on this and two other recent incidents, one involving an officer shown on video slamming a Helix Charter High School student to the ground, the other a video showing an LMPD officer pushing an argumentative suspect into a sitting position. Pride also calls for institution of a Citizen Review Board to provide oversight of the LMPD, which the City Council has previously approved in concept.

Neither the city of La Mesa nor the LMPD have issued any statement yet on the injury to Furcron, though the city council was slated to hold an emergency meeting late this afternoon with their attorney regarding a threat to public safety amid civil unrest that has rocked La Mesa and other communities across the county and the nation.

The Sheriff’s department told ECM news partner Times of San Diego that its deputies were not involved in this incident.