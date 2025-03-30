AUTHOR OF BOOK ON JOHN D. SPRECKELS SPEAKS IN LEMON GROVE APRIL 3

East County News Service

March 30, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – The Lemon Grove Historical Society’s “History Alive” lecture series continues this Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m. with local author Sandra Bonura speaking about her new book, Empire Building: John D. Spreckels and the Making of San Diego.

The event will be held at the H. Lee House in Treganza Park, 3205 Olive St., Lemon Grove.

Sugar mogul, newspaper publisher and railroad baron, Spreckels was at the forefront of innovation and building San Diego. In the early 20th century, one in 15 San Diegans worked for a company owned by Spreckels.