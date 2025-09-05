Author Tanya Harris hosts book signing Sept. 21 at Grossmont Center to benefit domestic violence survivors

East County News Service

September 5, 2025 (La Mesa) -- Local author, domestic violence survivor and advocate Tanya Harris will host a powerful community book signing and awareness event on Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the gazebo at Grossmont Center mall (5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa).

The community-focused event is designed to raise awareness about domestic violence, offer vital resources to survivors, and inspire hope through Harris newly released memoir: Journey of the Heart: Should I Stay, or Should I Go?

A portion of all book proceeds will be donated to Your Safe Place: The San Diego Family Justice Center, the very organization that helped Harris and her children find legal protection and a pathway to safety.

The event is being held in collaboration with Andrew Cowan, Property Manager, and the Grossmont Center Mall team who are generously sponsoring this impactful gathering.

In addition to the book signing, local domestic violence support organizations have been invited to set up resource booths, and the La Mesa Police Department is expected to participate—offering a visible show of support as trusted first responders for those in crisis.

“This is more than a book signing—it’s a chance for the community to come together, share resources, and stand united against domestic violence,” said Harris. “The bigger my book becomes, the more resources I can help provide—not just locally, but one day, nationally.”

Harris lost her son, Trevon, who was struck by a car and killed in front of his school in Lemon Grove in 2019.

The book recounts her soulful, faith-filled exploration of love, resilience and a powerful question of the heart asked in many relationships.

This event is sponsored by Grossmont Center with the support of the La Mesa Police Department, and will also feature live music by DJ Migz and special performance by my son, Tye Harris, along with resource tables from local domestic-violence organizations and women support groups.