March 18, 2022 (Julian) – Mike Wells and Marie Simovich will speak and sign copies of their book, A Natural History of the Anza-Borrego Region, Then and Now, at the Julian branch of the San Diego County Library.

The event is slated for Friday, March 18 at 2 p.m. The Julian library is located at 1850 Highway 78 in Julian.