AUTUMN JUBILEE IN SANTA YSABEL SEPT. 18-OCT. 20

East County News Service

September 17, 2021 (Santa Ysabel) – Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures invites you to their 5th annual Autumn Jubilee. The fall festivities happen Saturdays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from Sept. 18 through Oct. 30.

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures is located at 4425 Hwy, 78, Santa Ysabel, near Julian.

Activities include:

 

  • Hayrides
  • Hoedowns
  • Cider Pressing
  • Fall Crafts
  • Candle Dipping
  • Petting Zoo
  • Reptile Experience
  • Archery
  • Tomahawk Throwing
  • Ghost Town Slingshot Gallery
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Fairy & Dinosaur Garden Making
  • Lilac Maze
  • and more!

 

"Early Bird Discounts available at the event page!

"For details, and purchasing options, visit the website at www.fortcross.com/autumn-jubilee

There is limited availability so prepaid reservations are strongly recommended.

INFO & TICKET LINKS HERE

