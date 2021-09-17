AUTUMN JUBILEE IN SANTA YSABEL SEPT. 18-OCT. 20

East County News Service

September 17, 2021 (Santa Ysabel) – Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures invites you to their 5th annual Autumn Jubilee. The fall festivities happen Saturdays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from Sept. 18 through Oct. 30.

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures is located at 4425 Hwy, 78, Santa Ysabel, near Julian.

Activities include:

Hayrides

Hoedowns

Cider Pressing

Fall Crafts

Candle Dipping

Petting Zoo

Reptile Experience

Archery

Tomahawk Throwing

Ghost Town Slingshot Gallery

Pumpkin Patch

Fairy & Dinosaur Garden Making

Lilac Maze

and more!

"Early Bird Discounts available at the event page!

"For details, and purchasing options, visit the website at www.fortcross.com/autumn-jubilee

There is limited availability so prepaid reservations are strongly recommended.

INFO & TICKET LINKS HERE