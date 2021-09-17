AUTUMN JUBILEE IN SANTA YSABEL SEPT. 18-OCT. 20

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
September 17, 2021 (Santa Ysabel) – Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures invites you to their 5th annual Autumn Jubilee. The fall festivities happen Saturdays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from Sept. 18 through Oct. 30.
Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures is located at 4425 Hwy, 78, Santa Ysabel, near Julian.
Activities include:
- Hayrides
- Hoedowns
- Cider Pressing
- Fall Crafts
- Candle Dipping
- Petting Zoo
- Reptile Experience
- Archery
- Tomahawk Throwing
- Ghost Town Slingshot Gallery
- Pumpkin Patch
- Fairy & Dinosaur Garden Making
- Lilac Maze
- and more!
"Early Bird Discounts available at the event page!
"For details, and purchasing options, visit the website at www.fortcross.com/autumn-jubilee
There is limited availability so prepaid reservations are strongly recommended.
