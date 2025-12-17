To avoid fires, don’t overload power strips, surge protectors or extension cords

Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets

Source: Heartland Fire and Rescue

December 17, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- Even everyday electrical equipment like power strips can be a safety risk when not maintained or used properly. Follow these best practices to stay safe when using power strips, surge protectors and extension cords, not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.

• Power strips, surge protectors and extension cords are NOT a substitute for permanent wiring.

• Power strips are meant for INDOOR use only (unless specially designed for outdoor use).

• Keep children and pets AWAY from all electrical cords and power strips.

• At no time should a power strip or surge protector in your home be exposed to MOISTURE.

• Power strips should be plugged into a GROUNDED wall outlet. Do not plug a power strip into an existing surge protector, power strip or extension cord.

• There should only be ONE power strip or surge protector plugged into a double wall outlet.

• Only use power strips for LOW – VOLTAGE electronics. Overloading a power strip can create a fire hazard.

• Never plug a SPACE HEATER into an extension cord or power strip. Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall socket.

• Keep all power strips and surge protectors UNCOVERED so that air around it may circulate freely.

• If a power strip is HOT to the touch, unplug and remove it immediately.

• Check power strips and surge protectors REGULARLY to ensure they are not damaged.

• Power strips and surge protectors do not have expiration dates, though over time, they may STOP WORKING as designed. Once a strip hits the four or five-year mark, it’s time to start considering replacing them.