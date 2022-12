AZTECS FOOTBALL FALLS IN HAWAII BOWL 25-23

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 24, 2022 (Honolulu) - Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee State beat San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night.

The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes.

Rankin converted four of his five field goal attempts to tie the Hawaii Bowl record for field goals. He made kicks from 44, 49, 26 and 37 yards and missed from 42.

San Diego State took a 23-22 lead with 5:43 to play on a 52-yard field goal by West Hills alum Jack Browning, but Middle Tennessee State drove 55 yards in 12 plays, capped by Rankin's 37-yard field goal to put his team ahead for good.

Middle Tennessee State finished with 170 yards of total offense to 364 total yards for San Diego State.

The Blue Raiders won despite allowing seven sacks and being held to minus-61 yards rushing.

San Diego State led 14-13 at halftime.