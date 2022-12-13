AZTECS MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES PAST KENNESAW STATE 88-54

Source:  goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

December 13, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec men's basketball team (8-3) defeated Kennesaw State (6-4) 88-54 inside Viejas Arena Monday evening.

The Aztecs shot 51 percent from the floor, including 65 percent (15-for-23) in the second half. SDSU had 21 assists on their 31 made buckets.

 

Three Aztecs scored in double-digits, led by Micah Parrish's 19 points.  Darrion Trammell and Jaedon LeDee each had 14 points with LeDee going 10-for-11 from the free throw line while bringing in seven rebounds.

 

After a slow start, SDSU went on an 11-0 run midway through the first half to push their lead to 31-17 and they would lead the rest of the way, going up by 40 at one point late in the second half.

 

The Aztecs outrebounded the Owls 39-28 with Nathan Mensah hauling in a game-high nine boards.

 

Kennesaw State was led by Kasen Jennings' 17 points.

 

The Aztecs are off until December 20th when they'll host UC San Diego at 7:30 p.m.

 

