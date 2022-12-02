AZTECS MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES PAST OCCIDENTAL 95-57

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 2, 2022 (San Diego) - Adam Seiko scored 20 points, including six 3s, to lead No. 24 San Diego State over Division III Occidental 95-57 on Friday night.



The Aztecs (6-2) hit 19 of 37 shots from 3-point range. They won their second in a row after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational.

Occidental (2-3) trailed 30-18 with 7:40 left in the first half. The Aztecs then broke loose and led 59-29 at the break.

Aiden Williams scored 14 points for the Tigers.

NOTABLE

The Aztecs are 61-9 record in their last 70 non-conference games.

Up Next: San Diego State hosts Troy (6-2) of the Sun Belt Conference on Monday night. Troy has road victories over Florida State and Montana and gave Arkansas a tough game on the road on Monday night.

