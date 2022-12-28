AZTECS MEN'S BASKETBALL GROUNDS AIR FORCE 71-55

Printer-friendly version
Story by Liz Alper
Photo courtesy goaztecs.com
December 28, 2022 (San Diego) - After a short break, Aztecs men’s basketball kicked off Mountain West play with a late night matchup against Air Force.
Both teams scored on their first possessions of the ga, but immediately after, SDSU jumped out to a 10-0 run capped off by a massive long three by senior guard Matt Bradley. SDSU dominated AIr Force on the floor, holding them to under double digits for almost half of the first half and Bradley went four-for-five from the field. Air Force clawed their way back, though, going on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to fie, but the Aztecs stayed ahead thanks to the power of threes from Bradley and fellow senior Adam Seiko and they led 36-23 at the half.
In the second half, the Aztecs played keep-away successfully and got their first W in Mountain West play this year, 71-55.
UP NEXT
The Aztecs head out on the road for New Year’s Eve with a contest against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.
Recent comments