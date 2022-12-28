AZTECS MEN'S BASKETBALL GROUNDS AIR FORCE 71-55

Both teams scored on their first possessions of the ga, but immediately after, SDSU jumped out to a 10-0 run capped off by a massive long three by senior guard Matt Bradley. SDSU dominated AIr Force on the floor, holding them to under double digits for almost half of the first half and Bradley went four-for-five from the field. Air Force clawed their way back, though, going on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to fie, but the Aztecs stayed ahead thanks to the power of threes from Bradley and fellow senior Adam Seiko and they led 36-23 at the half.