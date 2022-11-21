AZTECS MEN'S BASKETBALL OUTLASTS OHIO STATE 88-77

Source: goaztecs.com

November 21, 2022 (Maui) - San Diego State men's basketball earned a hard-fought 88-77 win over Ohio State to open the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday evening.

The No. 17 Aztecs (4-0) had four players in double figures, lead by Matt Bradley with a season-high 18 points. Micah Parrish (15 points), Lamont Butler (15 points) and Adam Seiko (14 points) also finished with at least 10 points. Ohio State (3-1) was lead by Sean McNeil with 22 points.

Both teams struggled in the opening minutes to score but came to life midway through the first period. San Diego State earned their first lead of the game, 8-7, with 12:37 left in the first half and didn't look back. SDSU would outscore the Buckeyes 29-19 the remainder of the half to take control of the game. During that run, Bradley nailed two three-pointers while Butler added seven points of his own, earning the Aztecs a 37-26 lead at the halftime break.

In the second half, the Aztecs stretched their lead to 16 points midway through the half when Seiko drained a three to give SDSU a 68-52 lead, before Ohio State made a comeback bid. The Buckeyes closed the gap to seven points, 80-73, with 3:57 remaining, before the Aztecs slammed the door. On the next possession Parrish drilled his third three-pointer of the night to extend the Aztecs lead back to double digits, 83-73, and the Aztecs cruised from there to an 88-77 victory.