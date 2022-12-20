AZTECS MEN'S BASKETBALL TOPPLES UC SAN DIEGO 62-46

Source: goaztecs.com

December 20, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State wrapped up its non-conference schedule Tuesday with a 62-46 triumph over UC San Diego at Viejas Arena.

With the victory, the Aztecs remain unbeaten in 13 all-time meetings against the Tritons, improving to 9-3 on the season, while UCSD falls to 5-7 overall.

Darrion Trammell was the lone player to reach double figures for SDSU, finishing with 18 points on 6-of-11 field-goal attempts, including a 4-for-6 clip from beyond the arc, while Jaedon LeDee grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds, including seven on the defensive glass.

However, both teams witnessed their share of offensive struggles for most of the evening, with the Aztecs shooting 36.1 percent from the floor (22-61) compared to the Tritons' 31.6 percent pace (18-57).

SDSU connected on 10-of-24 tries from three-point range (41.7 percent), while UCSD was just 5-for-28 (17.9 percent) on its long-range attempts.

In addition, the Scarlet and Black maintained a sizeable 47-31 advantage in rebounds and a 17-10 edge in points off turnovers to help fuel their win.

The Aztecs never trailed in the contest, opening a 11-0 lead through the first five-plus minutes, capped by a Keshad Johnson dunk.

SDSU limited the Tritons to 22.2 percent shooting (6-27) in the first period, with the visitors draining just 2-of-15 attempts from three-point territory (13.3 percent).

Conversely, Trammell shouldered much of the Aztecs' offensive burden, nailing triples on three consecutive possessions late in the half to give the hosts a commanding 35-16 lead by intermission.

SDSU missed its first nine shots of the second period; however, UCSD could draw no closer than 13 points after Justin DeGraaf's layup cut the margin to 35-22 with 15 minutes remaining.

Unfazed, the Aztecs responded with a 16-3 blitz to quash any Triton comeback hopes. Nathan Mensah scored all six of his points during the run, including his first trey of the season at the 10:05 mark to give SDSU its largest lead of the night at 51-26.

In addition to Trammell's production, which included four assists, the Aztecs received nine points from Johnson, while Matt Bradley and Micah Parrish pulled down six rebounds apiece, with the latter notching a collegiate best.

After a slow start, UCSD's Bryce Pope scored 16 of his game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the second half, while Francis Nwaokorie totaled nine points and seven boards for the Tritons in the loss.