BACK TO THE BEACH: COUNTY EASES RESTRICTIONS

By Miriam Raftery

May 29, 2020 (San Diego) – Just in time for summertime weather, beach towels and chairs can be brought to local beaches for lounging on the sand starting Tuesday, June 2nd. But some restrictions remain under the new rules announced yesterday by the County’s Health and Human Services Agency.

Sitting or sunbathing together is only allowed with people in your own household. You must maintain six feet of social distancing from others, and wear a mask if you come within six feet of anyone such as when passing someone while walking or jogging. Parking lots and piers are still closed, so plan on walking to reach those sandy shores. Group activities such as volleyball or football remain prohibited.

All beach communities have agreed to these eased restrictions, however cities have the power to determine how to enforce the guidelines and whether to reimpose limits if people don’t follow the rules.

It’s important to know that the virus is still active in our area, though the growth curve continues to flatten. To date, San Diego County has had 7,100 cases of COVID-19 and 260 deaths. Yesterday, 117 new cases were reported and five deaths, following three consecutive days when no deaths were reported. All of the recent deaths were people with underlying conditions, ranging in age from 64 to 97.

Testing continues to ramp up. On May 27, 3,699 more test results were reported to the county, of which 3% were positive. That’s consistent with the average of 3.1% positive tests over the last two weeks.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has praised San Diegans for following social distancing rules when beaches were recently reopened locally for surfing, walking, jogging and other solo activities, though not lounging on the sand initially. Taking up a megaphone at a local beach lifeguard stand, the mayor encouraged beachgoers to "Stay classy, San Diego!"