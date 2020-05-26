BAD HAIR DAYS ARE OVER: COUNTY AND STATE APPROVE REOPENING OF BARBER SHOPS AND HAIR SALONS

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Photo by Miriam Raftery

May 26, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) --Today in a televised update on COVID-19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that hair salons and barbershops in most counties will now be able to reopen their doors. The businesses must meet the state’s reopening guidelines .

Late today, San Diego County approved allowing local salons and barbershops to reopen as soon as they implement and post a safe reopening plan.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob called the Governor’s action “another welcome step in getting our businesses back into business."

The order does not apply to nail salons, however, and certain close-contact services remain prohibited including facials, shaves, eyebrow waxing and threading, and eyelash treatments.

Eleven California counties were not granted the go-ahead due to continuing high rates of the coronavirus, including Los Angeles and Imperial counties in Southern California

Guidelines include disinfecting booths, stations, and tools. Other changes must include removing high touch amenities like coffee makers and magazines, use of face coverings for staff and customers, staggering appointments to maintain social distancing, and ensuring that customers do not have symptoms.

After two months, clients with overgrown tresses and dark roots showing may be relieved to once again visit their hairdressers in San Diego County.

It is uncertain if “haircut tourism” may also occur, with customers from counties not yet open flocking to counties where barbers and hair salons are back in business.

Roz Oserin, owner of Prete-a-Porter Salon and Spa in La Mesa, in anticipation of an upcoming reopening, posted this note for customers on Facebook, "We love you and miss you and can't wait to see you soon. And to hear about your hair adventures."

