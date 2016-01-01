BalletCenter Studios bringing a twist on a holiday classic

"Clara & the Nutcracker Soldier" Comes to the Joan B. Kroc Theatre

East County News Service

Nov. 8, 2025 (San Diego) -- A fresh take on the magical holiday experience of The Nutcracker is coming to San Diego later this month.

Mission Hills-headquarterered BalletCenter Studios is presenting an enchanting new production, "Clara & the Nutcracker Soldier," for three performances at the end of November.

Clara & the Nutcracker is a warm-hearted tale offers a fresh perspective on the familiar holiday story, following the young orphan Clara on her journey to find the true meaning of family.

The action moves from Clara's boarding school battles — where familiar characters are transformed, turning nursemaids into sparkling Sugarplums and a greedy Headmistress into the menacing Rat Queen — to a spectacular land of Snow Queens and sweet dreams.

Guided by her guardian angel, Clara ascends through the clouds, and her dream for a better life culminates in a joyful feast of sweet treats for everyone.

The production features original choreography by Artistic Director Michelle G. Noblejas-Bartolomei, along with choreographers Trystan Merrick and Maxine Mahone.

The performances are scheduled for: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28 and two performances on Friday, Nov. 29, a matinee at 1 p.m. and the final show at 5:30 p.m.

By attending, audiences support a long-established community studio committed to delivering comprehensive ballet education. BalletCenter Studios welcomes students of all backgrounds, ages and skill levels, providing a supportive environment for aspiring dancers.

Three times a year, the students are given the unique opportunity to demonstrate their progress and new skills in front of a live audience. These performances are vital to their education, immersing them in the entire process of live theater, from rigorous rehearsals to the final curtain call.