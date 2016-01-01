BalletCenter Studios bringing a twist on a holiday classic

Printer-friendly version
"Clara & the Nutcracker Soldier" Comes to the Joan B. Kroc Theatre
East County News Service
Nov. 8, 2025 (San Diego) -- A fresh take on the magical holiday experience of The Nutcracker is coming to San Diego later this month.
Mission Hills-headquarterered BalletCenter Studios is presenting an enchanting new production, "Clara & the Nutcracker Soldier," for three performances at the end of November.
Clara & the Nutcracker is a warm-hearted tale offers a fresh perspective on the familiar holiday story, following the young orphan Clara on her journey to find the true meaning of family.
The action moves from Clara's boarding school battles — where familiar characters are transformed, turning nursemaids into sparkling Sugarplums and a greedy Headmistress into the menacing Rat Queen — to a spectacular land of Snow Queens and sweet dreams.
Guided by her guardian angel, Clara ascends through the clouds, and her dream for a better life culminates in a joyful feast of sweet treats for everyone.
The production features original choreography by Artistic Director Michelle G. Noblejas-Bartolomei, along with choreographers Trystan Merrick and Maxine Mahone.
The performances are scheduled for: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28 and two performances on Friday, Nov. 29, a matinee at 1 p.m. and the final show at 5:30 p.m.
By attending, audiences support a long-established community studio committed to delivering comprehensive ballet education. BalletCenter Studios welcomes students of all backgrounds, ages and skill levels, providing a supportive environment for aspiring dancers.
Three times a year, the students are given the unique opportunity to demonstrate their progress and new skills in front of a live audience. These performances are vital to their education, immersing them in the entire process of live theater, from rigorous rehearsals to the final curtain call.
For more information, visit the BalletCenter Studios website.
