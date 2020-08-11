BANK ROBBER FOILED IN LEMON GROVE: FBI SEEKS TIPS

East County News Service

August 11, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – Yesterday at 1:34 p.m., a woman presented a note demanding money to the teller at Wells Fargo Bank, 7080 Broadway in Lemon Grove. The teller did not comply, so the would-be robber left on foot without any cash, says FBI special agent Davene Butler.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seeks public help to identify the woman, who is described as black, thin, and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. She wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark  pants, white gloves, sunglasses, and a face mask.

No weapon was seen. 

If you have information, please contact

San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800; https://tips.fbi.gov/

San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477;  www.sdcrimestoppers.org.


