BANK ROBBER FOILED IN LEMON GROVE: FBI SEEKS TIPS

August 11, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – Yesterday at 1:34 p.m., a woman presented a note demanding money to the teller at Wells Fargo Bank, 7080 Broadway in Lemon Grove. The teller did not comply, so the would-be robber left on foot without any cash, says FBI special agent Davene Butler.

The robber is described as a black female, thin build, standing approximately 5’8” wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The robber covered her face and head with the hooded sweatshirt, face mask, and sunglasses. In addition, the woman wore white gloves.

No weapon was seen.

If you have information, please contact

San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800; https://tips.fbi.gov/

San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477; www.sdcrimestoppers.org.