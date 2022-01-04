BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED AT GROSSMONT CENTER

East County News Service

January 4, 2022 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing Bank of the West at Grossmont Center this morning, following a pursuit through the mall. Officers also recovered the money taken during the robbery.

Asim Daniels, 36, of Brawley is accused of demanding money from several bank tellers at 10 a.m., simulating that he had a firearm. The suspect left the bank on foot, heading toward the shopping mall.

La Mesa Police responded to a 9-1-1 call and began searching the area.

“Several witnesses directed the officers toward the Target store lin the mall,” says Lt. Katy Lynch. “Officers spotted a subject matching the description provided by witnesses. The subject fled on foot and officers took him into custody near the Chuze Fitness after a brief foot pursuit.”

Detectives from the La Mesa Police Department’s Investigations Unit, in partnership with Agents from the FBI, are handling this investigation. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Daniels was booked at County Jail for one count of robbery.

If you have any information on this case, please call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400. You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com).