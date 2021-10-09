BARNES AND NOBLE LA MESA HOSTS VIRTUAL EVENT WITH HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON AND LOUISE PENNY OCTOBER 11 ON THEIR THRILLER NOVEL

By Miriam Raftery

October 9, 2021 (La Mesa) – Former Secretary of State, First Lady, and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton will appear in a virtual event Monday, October 11 at 4 p.m. along with best-selling author Louise Penny to discuss their new international thriller novel, State of Terror.

Secretary Clinton brings her insider’s expertise to bear in crafting plot twists in the book, which has been named one of the most anticipated novels of the season by People, Associated Press, Time, Los Angeles Times, Parade, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Guardian, and Publishers Weekly

In the novel, a new president surprisingly chooses Ellen Adams, a political enemy for the vital position of secretary of state. With this appointment, he silences one of his harshest critics, since taking the job means Adams must step down as head of her multinational media conglomerate.

As the new president addresses Congress for the first time, with Secretary Adams in attendance, Anahita Dahir, a young foreign service officer (FSO) on the Pakistan desk at the State Department, receives a baffling text from an anonymous source. Too late, she realizes the message was a hastily coded warning.







What begins as a series of apparent terrorist attacks is revealed to be the beginning of an international chess game involving the volatile and Byzantine politics of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran; the race to develop nuclear weapons in the region; the Russian mob; a burgeoning rogue terrorist organization; and an American government set back on its heels in the international arena.

A ticket is required for this event and can be purchased at https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062147402-2733