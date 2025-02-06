BARONA OAKS RACEWAY SEEKS COMMENTS ON GRANT APPLICATION FOR MOTOCROSS FACILITY

East County News Service

February 6, 2025 (Lakeside) -- The Barona Oaks Raceway, LLC is inviting review and public comments on a preliminary grant application to the state of California's Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division. The park is requesting funds for ground operations and maintenance and infrastructure development at the Barona MX Motocross Facility at 1800 Wildcat Canyon Rd, Lakeside, CA 92040 (www.barona-mx.com).

The grant application will be available online Tuesday March 4, 2025 at OHMVR Division. Public review and comment period is March 4, 2025 to May 5, 2025. Comments on the application must be submitted by 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Monday May 5, 2025 to the applicant at baronaoakssportscenter@gmail.com and the OHMVR Division at OHV.Grants@parks.ca.gov.

The OHMVR grants and cooperative agreements program supports well-managed off-highway vehicle recreation in California by providing financial assistance to cities, counties, districts, federal agencies (including the BLM), state agencies, educational institutions, federally recognized Native American tribes, and non-profit entities. Information on the grant program is available at Welcome to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division’s Grant Programs.

Public comment meeting will be at the park Saturday Feb 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. and a Stakeholders meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the park’s Main Track Firepit area.