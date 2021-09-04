BARONA POWWOW RETURNS SEPT. 4-5

By Miriam Raftery

September 4, 2021 (Lakeside) – Since 1932, the Barona Powwow has been an event for Native American tribal members to gather. The pandemic cancelled last year’s event, but this weekend the powwow returns with the theme “Back to our roots.”

On September 4 and 5, events include gourd dancing from 2-5 p.m. supper from 5-7 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., a parade and social dancing. Activities take place at the Barona Sports Complex on the Barona Indian Reservation in Lakeside.

The event is free and open to the public.