BARONA RESORT AND CASINO TO REOPEN STARTING WEDNESDAY,MAY 27

By Miriam Raftery

May 26, 2020 (Lakeside) – Barona Resort & Casino is the latest tribal casino to begin a phased reopening, starting tomorrow. The casino and hotel, including some restaurants, will be open with reduced capacity and new sanitation requirements.

"We've missed you, hope you've stayed well and we look forward to welcoming you back home to Barona!" an announced on the tribal-owned casino's website states.

Food services open include the food court, sage cafe, game side dining and in-room dining, with disposable menus. However the buffet, Italian Cucina, and Barona Oaks Steakhouse and The Plaza remain closed for now.

The Barona Creek Golf Course will reopen in mid-June.

The following services are also still closed for health and safety reasons: poker, pool, spa, gift shop, fitness center, car wash, the hotel’s west wing check-in, golf events center, golf snack shop, and wedding chapel.

The Barona bus service is discontinued during phase 1 reopening, though valet service will be available for players drop-off only. Barona’s gas station is open.

The hotel’s business center is available on request.

All casino guests must wear a face mask or shield at all times and maintain six feet of social distancing from others. Restaurant tables, slot machines and other features have been rearranged to provide this distance.

Players and staff will have infrared thermometer screenings before entering and anyone not feeling well should stay home.

A UV lighting system to clean the air and UV germicidal products are being used in the facilities. Hand cleansing stations have been added and players can obtain cleansing wipes at the Club Barona booth and at wet wipe stations throughout the property.

Dice will be sanitized after every roll, cards will be changed frequently and chips will be disinfected daily. The number of players at table games will be limited . Dealers may wear gloves and table players can make touchless wagers.

Barona is a no-smoking casino and hotel, though there are designated smoking areas.

Barona will honor all birthday, free play and free chip offers affected by the closure upon reopening.

Barona follows several other local Native American tribes that have partially reopened casinos on their reservations, which are sovereign nations and thus set their own rules apart from state and federal regulations. Other local casinos opened to date including Viejas, Sycuan, Jamul, Harrah's Rincon, Golden Acorn, and Valley View. Casino Pauma, however, has opted to remain closed currently in accordance with state guidelines to protect public health and safety.





