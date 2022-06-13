BARRETT JUNCTION FIRE NEARS STRUCTURES

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, right, by Connie Kirkpatrick

June 13, 2022 (Barrett Junction) – The #BarrettFire burning near Dulzura has scorched 65 acres and is 25% contained. There are no evacuation orders or warnings. While no structures are immediately threatened, roughly 16 structures are being “evaluated for future risk,” according to Cal Fire’s Twitter feed.

The blaze began near State Route 94 and Barrett Smith Road, burning overnight in a remote area with no direct fire engine access while ground crews battled to prevent spread near homes or other structures.

"I live at Barrett Junction, still managing the property that use to be the Barrett Junction Café," Connie Kirkpatrick states in an email to ECM. "I have two fuel tankers here, refilling the choppers as needed. Fire department was here at 6 am this morning, met, then dispersed, we still have a few vehicles here for meals and other supplies for them. I have been watching the fire move east along the other side of the Tecate Peak ridge."