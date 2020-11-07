BARRY JANTZ RETIRING AFTER 16 YEARS AS CEO OF THE GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT

Board announces executive search

November 7, 2020 (La Mesa) - The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) today announced that Barry Jantz has decided to retire effective March 31, 2021, and will initiate an executive search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

Jantz was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2004, after serving as a community relations consultant, managing the District's annual grants program. In his years as CEO of the District, Jantz led the effort to complete over $260 million in Proposition G improvements at Grossmont Hospital, as well as a successful 2014 ballot measure to continue the lease of the hospital to Sharp HealthCare until 2051.

“We very much appreciate Barry’s leadership in maintaining the integrity of the public-private partnership between GHD and Sharp HealthCare to operate Sharp Grossmont Hospital,” said GHD Board President Randy Lenac. “As a result of facility improvements financed through Prop G, for years to come, our public hospital is positioned to respond effectively in the rapidly changing healthcare environment.”

“My time with GHD has been amazing,” said Jantz. “Seeing the $265 million in Prop G improvements completed at Sharp Grossmont Hospital was among my personal and professional highlights, as it finalized about 14 years of intense work that will remain a lasting benefit to the community. I’ve been blessed to have such incredible support from my board members and colleagues, as well as my family and friends. I look forward to continuing to work to support my community for the next several years.”

The GHD board is currently finalizing the executive search process. Additional information will be made available in the near future.