BARRY JANTZ RETIRING AFTER 16 YEARS AS CEO OF THE GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT

Board announces executive search
November 7, 2020 (La Mesa) - The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) today announced that Barry Jantz has decided to retire effective March 31, 2021, and will initiate an executive search for a new Chief Executive Officer.
“My time with GHD has been amazing,” said Jantz. “Seeing the $265 million in Prop G improvements completed at Sharp Grossmont Hospital was among my personal and professional highlights, as it finalized about 14 years of intense work that will remain a lasting benefit to the community. I’ve been blessed to have such incredible support from my board members and colleagues, as well as my family and friends. I look forward to continuing to work to support my community for the next several years.”
The GHD board is currently finalizing the executive search process. Additional information will be made available in the near future.
