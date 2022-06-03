BE READY! COMMUNITY FIRE SAFETY EDUCATION FAIR JUNE 12

Source: Rancho Helix de Oro Fire Safe Council

June 3, 2022 (El Cajon) - The Rancho Helix de Oro Fire Safe Council is sponsoring a free family-friendly education fair on June 12 to help residents prevent and prepare for devastating wildfires. The fair will be held from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College, 2122 Cuyamaca College Dr West, El Cajon. Presentations will be given beginning at 2 p.m. by San Miguel Fire and Rescue, Cal Fire and the American Red Cross, with the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters. Displays will also be offered with home fire safety and safety information materials. San Miguel fire trucks and a brush clearing truck will also be on display.

The Rancho Helix de Oro Fire Safe Council is committed to making San Diego fire safe. The council’s priority is to provide ongoing community education to ensure that citizens are aware of critical preparedness information. Community education focuses on defensible space, brush clearing, structural hardening, vents, roofing, emergency alert systems, and smoke alarms.

“As we move into our summer season, it is critical for us to learn and act now on how we can mitigate the danger at home and prepare ourselves for a wildfire. Please come to find out how fire-wise landscaping and home hardening can protect your home and how you can make a difference by building wildfire resiliency in our community, “said Rancho Helix de Oro Fire Safe Council Past President Kathleen Hedberg.

Partners with Grossmont Mt. Helix Improvement Association and the County of San Diego Valle de Oro Community Planning Group. Funding and support are provided by a grant to the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County from the San Diego River Conservancy.

The Rancho Helix de Oro Fire Safe Council was formed in 2019 and represents over 8,000 homes in the County Unincorporated areas including and surrounding Mt. Helix, Casa de Oro and parts of Rancho San Diego. It is led by volunteer community board members. Please visit www.HelixFireSafety.com for more information or call 619.660.7487.