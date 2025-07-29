BEACH BOYS’ AL JARDINE AND HIS PET SOUNDS BAND WILL ROCK THE MAGNOLIA NOV. 22

East County News Service

July 29, 2025 (El Cajon) – Tickets are now on sale for a Nov. 22 concert at the Magnolia in El Cajon by Al Jardine, one of the original Beach Boys members, and his Pet Sounds band. The evening will be a tribute to the late Brian Wilson, Beach Boys founder. The evening will include performances of classic Beach Boys’ hits such as “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” Sloop John B,” Surfin’ USA,” and “Fun, Fun, Fun”—music that helped define the California sounds of summer.

Jardine sang the lead on the Beach Boys No. 1 hit, “Help Me, Rhonda” and contributed arrangements and production on numerous tracks throughout their career. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

Jardine says, “These shows will have an added import now; I think it will keep the spirit alive.”

For tickets, visit https://www.magnoliasandiego.com/ or call 619-651-2004.