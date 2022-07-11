BEACH SAFETY UPDATES: UNSAFE BACTERIA LEVELS AT CHILDREN’S POOL IN LA JOLLA AND AT TIDELANDS PARK IN CORONADO

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

July 11, 2022 (San Diego) – Before you head to the beach, be sure to check the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ)’s newest beach management actions for Monday, July 11th including new health advisories for popular beaches, as well as advisories lifted for some other coastal areas.

Imperial Beach Pier and Campland in Mission Bay – Open

DEHQ is lifting the advisory for Imperial Beach Pier and Campland in Mission Bay. Recent water quality meets State health standards.

Tidelands Park in Coronado and Children’s Pool in La Jolla – Advisory

The above beaches remain under advisory. Beach goers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded State health standards and may cause illness.

Tijuana Slough Shoreline – Closure

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, please visit  www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon