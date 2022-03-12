BEAUTY AND THE BEAST REVIEW - BE THEIR GUEST AT YAT IN SPRING VALLEY

By Kathy Carpenter

March 12, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- Not far away in the kingdom of Young Actors Theatre in Spring Valley, a young spoiled prince threw out an old crone and was cursed. The Prince became The Beast and they both became objects. The spell would be broken only if the prince could find love and be loved in return before the last petal of the enchanted rose the crone gives the prince falls. Time is running out.

Actors' for Young Actors Theatre presents Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" -- a timeless favorite we know and love. It’s the classic tale of learning to love what is on the inside, a story each generation needs to hear. No one should be judged on looks alone.

The story centers on Belle, who with all her beauty is still laughed at and judged to be odd, a misfit in the village of her peers. Yet she is able to see beyond the exterior and the gruffness of the Beast to find a commonality between them, fall in love with the man on the inside and bring out his best qualities. Know someone before you judge.

Jean Isaac directs this huge wonderful cast, well two casts actually. Alexa Cohen and Brice Cloke, whom I have watched truly blossom over the years, have now become great choreographers in their own rights. The choreography on the special "Gaston" tankard number and the "Be our Guest" numbers are true showstoppers.

Mia Jativa plays Belle. Such a beautiful voice-- angelic and mesmerizing. Damon Ojeda, plays the Beast, taking his role to heart. Erick Marmolejo, the he-man Gaston, adds his special flair to the role. Ty Felberg made a great sidekick, as Lefou with definite comedic flare. Taitum Eddington shines as Mrs. Potts and kills the "Beauty and The Beast" song. My favorites are Levi Laddon, a long time YAT actor as Lumiere, and long timer Kate Marshall as Cogsworth.The pair could not be more entertaining if they tried. They were incredible. Cadence Grosch played the flirtatious Babette, with just the right amount of sauciness and Amani Solorio brought the cuteness of Chip. Of course, the show has a huge cast all working as a team to bring delight to the sold out audience.

The show will run over the weekend March 12 - 13 and 19 - 20. Hopefull you will grab a seat to this ever popular show. Masks must be worn inside the theatre. If you have the chance, come join the fun at this lively and frivolous performance, something we all need more of.