Beauty pageant and blues legend Doug MacLeod coming to Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center in October

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: award-winning blues musician Doug MacLeod

September 29, 2025 (Borrego Springs) – The Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center 2025-2026 season is underway. In October, the center will host the Miss Borrego Springs Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 11, followed by legendary blues musician Doug McLeod in concert on Friday, Oct. 17.

Tickets for the pageant, which begins at 5 p.m., are $10 at the door or in advance by emailing sylvana@cbborego.com.

The MacLeod concert begins at 7 p.m. featuring award-winning songwriting, soulful vocals, guitar and storytelling. MacLeod is a multiple Blues Music Awards winner, including the 2024 Blues Music Award for Acoustic Album Of The Year for his album Raw Blues 1 and 2023 the Blues Music Award for Acoustic Artist Of The Year. He received two 2025 Blues Music Award nominations, for Acoustic Artist of the Year and Acoustic Album of the Year- Raw Blues 2.

For tickets to the MacLeod concert and information on other upcoming performances at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center, visit https://www.bspac.org/ .