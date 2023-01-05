BECCA TAYLOR POISED TO BECOME SD COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CHAIR IN WAKE OF SEX SCANDAL

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Becca Taylor oversaw downtown party celebration of Democrats’ November victories. Photo by Chris Stone

January 5, 2023 (San Diego) - Rebecca “Becca” Taylor was an aviation electrician in the Navy. Now she has the San Diego County Democratic Party wired to become its elected leader.

Taylor on Thursday confirmed that she’s running unopposed to become the local party’s chair at its Jan. 17 biennial organizational meeting.

She became acting chair eight months ago after Will Rodriguez-Kennedy stepped aside in the wake of sex-assault allegations.

Rodriguez-Kennedy denied the accusations, and the District Attorney’s Office opted not to charge him. But he still faces a civil suit from former boyfriend Oscar Rendon.

Photo, right: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy was bookended by his lawyers during press conference answering sex allegations. Photo by Chris Stone

Taylor said the deadline for challengers to declare for chair was January 3.

Rodriguez-Kennedy said Thursday that he had the “honor of leading our Party to take the majority of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and regional boards like SANDAG.”

“I endeavored to exceed every goal that was placed before me and I worked to focus the party on objective and strategic approaches to our political action. There have been many many victories,” he said.

He said leadership required one to balance personal responsibilities with sworn duty, “and at this point in time it is my belief that Acting Chair Rebecca Taylor has risen to the challenge and is best positioned at this moment to lead our County Party into the next term.”

Rodriguez-Kennedy concluded an email saying he would continue to serve his party and community.

“I am eternally grateful to our volunteers and our intrepid staff who have given so much to our party in order to advance the common cause of a more just, sustainable and equitable county,” he wrote.

The Jan. 17 election meeting will be held via Zoom, Taylor said via email.

“On Jan 10th at 7 p.m., each area meets to elect a vice chair and nominate members for standing committee positions,” she added. “The full Central Committee meets at 7 p.m. on Jan 17th to ratify the nominations for vice Chairs, director of clubs, director of Go Team, recharter clubs, and to elect our controller, secretary, director of administration and chair.”

Taylor would be the third woman in the past decade to be the local Democratic Party chair — after Francine Busby (2013-2016) and Jessica Hayes (2017-2019).

The former Republican Rodriguez-Kennedy’s rise through the ranks was stalled by the sex scandal and at least one local Democratic club’s vote to oppose him.

In late September, the Point Loma Democratic Club voted “no confidence” in Rodriguez-Kennedy, noting his legal jeopardy and a party Ethics Committee investigation.

“We are especially concerned about Party finances since many of our members and friends have stated firmly that they will not contribute to the Party as long as Will Rodriguez-Kennedy remains Chair,” said the letter posted on the club’s website.

“We are better than this,” the club said.

But no other club has issued a similar statement, and a Times of San Diego survey of the county’s 50-plus clubs brought almost no substantive responses.