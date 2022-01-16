BEHIND ON YOUR MORTGAGE DUE TO COVID? NOW THERE’S HELP FOR CALIFORNIANS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC by SA via Bing

January 16, 2022 (San Diego) – California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments due to pandemic-related hardships can now apply for help to pay back payments through the California Mortgage Relief program, which is funded by the 2021 federal American Rescue plan Act’s Homeowners Assistance Fund. Qualified applicants do not have to repay any funds awarded.

The fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds that will be provided to homeowners through the CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation as part of the state’s Housing is Key initiative. Full information here: https://camortgagerelief.org/

Eligible homeowners for the California Mortgage Relief Program must meet the criteria listed below. To determine your eligibility, you can also click GET STARTED.