BEHIND ON YOUR MORTGAGE DUE TO COVID? NOW THERE’S HELP FOR CALIFORNIANS

By Miriam Raftery
Photo: CC by SA via Bing
January 16, 2022 (San Diego) – California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments due to pandemic-related hardships can now apply for help to pay back payments through the California Mortgage Relief program, which is funded by the 2021 federal American Rescue plan Act’s Homeowners Assistance Fund. Qualified applicants do not have to repay any funds awarded.
The fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds that will be provided to homeowners through the CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation as part of the state’s Housing is Key initiative. Full information here: https://camortgagerelief.org/
Eligible homeowners for the California Mortgage Relief Program must meet the criteria listed below. To determine your eligibility, you can also click GET STARTED.
- Household income of all household members over the age of 18 is at or below 100% of the Area Median Income. AMI Calculator. For instance, a household size of 1 in San Diego County can earn up to $84,850. For a household of 4 people, the limit is $121,200.
- Homeowner must be at least two payments past due by December 27, 2021
- Homeowner must currently own and occupy the property in California as their primary residence.
- Homeowner may only own and occupy one property.
- Homeowner must attest that they experienced a Qualified Financial Hardship after January 21, 2020. The attestation must describe the nature of the financial hardship.
- The original, unpaid principal balance of the homeowner’s primary mortgage loan, at the time of origination, cannot be greater than the “conforming loan limit” (as determined under the provisions of the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008) in effect at time of origination. To find data on conforming loan limits, click here.
- Homeowners cannot have cash or assets on hand (excluding savings in a retirement account) that is equal to or greater than the relief funds needed + $20,000. (For example, homeowners needing $30,000 to get caught up on their mortgage will be ineligible if they have $50,000 or more in assets).
Recent comments