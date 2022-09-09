Source: A Better Life

September 9, 2022 (San Diego) - A Better Life Together, Inc. (ABLT) helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to fulfill their desired purpose. The agency creates a partnership of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live and work in the community and to be valued members of society. ABLT provides supported and independent living services to individuals who want to live in their own home and community based day programs and customized tailored day program services to those who want to work, pursue higher education, start a business or other goals.

The ABLT BRIDGE Project Team, a federally funded program through the Department of Developmental Disabilities for Service, Access and Equity, is partnering with Amazon to provide an opportunity for individuals with disabilities get equitable access to employment. The Employment and Community Resource Fair is a direct correlation to our company's mission and goals to assist the IDD community and connecting them with services and solutions, specifically those provided by the San Diego Regional Center.

It is our goal to help as many as possible to gain employment with Amazon and to continue our efforts to educate, inform and assist the community, specifically minority and/or marginalized individuals in San Diego County, get access services and support that may be available to them. Over the past 3 years we have assisted many with food insecurities, rental and utility assistance, as well as getting support with independent living skills and other resources to help achieve more meaningful, healthy and safe lives. Joining us will be Amazon for employment, Live Well to help enrollment in Medi-Cal and CalFresh (EBT), Feeding San Diego to assist with food insecurities and Jewish Family Services of San Diego with various resources including addressing mental health stigma and more. There will be prizes and giveaways sponsored through our non-profit sector, Better Together.