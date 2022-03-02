BETTER READ THAN DEAD: MYSTERY BOOK CLUB IN ALPINE TO FOCUS ON “THIN ICE” MARCH 15

East County News Service

March 2, 2022 (Alpine) - Do you like whodunits, creepy psychological thrillers, or even cozy detective tales? Join your fellow mystery fans in a relaunch of the mystery and thriller book discussion group at the Alpine library on Tuesday, March 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Titled “Better Read Than Dead,” the new mystery book club, will feature the title Thin Ice by Paige Shelton as this month’s selection. Shelton is a New York Times bestselling author.

You can request your copy at the front desk or check out an ebook on Libby.

This book is suitable for adults.