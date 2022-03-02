BETTER READ THAN DEAD: MYSTERY BOOK CLUB IN ALPINE TO FOCUS ON “THIN ICE” MARCH 15

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

March 2, 2022 (Alpine) - Do you like whodunits, creepy psychological thrillers, or even cozy detective tales? Join your fellow mystery fans in a relaunch of the mystery and thriller book discussion group at the Alpine library on Tuesday, March 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 

Titled “Better Read Than Dead,” the new mystery book club, will feature the title Thin Ice by Paige Shelton as this month’s selection.  Shelton is a New York Times bestselling author.

You can request your copy at the front desk or check out an ebook on Libby.

This book is suitable for adults.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon