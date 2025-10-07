Bicyclist dies after collision in Lemon Grove

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

October 7, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly before 9:30 p.m. last night in the 8500 block of Troy Street in Lemon Grove.

Deputies form the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s station responded to reports of a serious injury collision and found the bicyclist lying on a an eastbound lane of Troy Street, just east of the intersection with Camino De Las Palmas.

The deputies performed lifesaving measures on the bicyclist, who was transported to a hospital but unfortunately was declared dead shortly before 10:30 p.m.

“At this time, neither DUI nor reckless driving are suspected in the collision. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with Sheriff's Traffic Investigators,” says Sergeant William Price.

The Sheriff has not released the victim’s identity or age, pending notification of family.

If anyone has any information about this accident, call the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation at (619) 337-2000.