East County News Service

May 12, 2022 (San Diego) - Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for small animals May 13-15, 2022. The promotion, titled “Big Love, Small Package,” is generously sponsored by Petco Love. https://petcolove.org/ .

San Diego Humane Society currently has 83 guinea pigs, 52 rabbits, 34 hamsters, 4 chinchillas, 8 mice and 1 rat looking for new families! “Spring has sprung and we are seeing a lot of animals come into our care, especially small pets,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers. “We have nearly 200 small pets looking for new homes and we hope this promotion sponsored by Petco Love will be a wonderful incentive for families looking to open up their hearts and homes.”

To learn more about what it takes to care for a small pet, San Diego Humane Society’s website sdhumane.org has a resource page for each small animal:

All rabbits available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society have been vaccinated against Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2. https://www.sdhumane.org/about-us/news-center/stories/rabbit-hemorrhagic-disease.html

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.