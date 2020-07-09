BIG-RIG FIRE ROASTS LOAD OF MEAT ON I-8

By Miriam Raftery

July 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – A big-rig truck’s brakes overheated and caught fire on Interstate 8 west in Lakeside, Monday.

Flames quickly spread to the truck’s load of over 40,000 pounds of raw meat according to the San Diego Union Tribune and LA Times, or 41,000 pounds, according to the Sacramento Bee, News Break and NBC.

The pungent smell of roast pork spread across the area.

The blaze started at 11:35 a.m. between Los Coches Road and Lake Jennings Park Road exits. As firefighters battled the fire and crews cleaned up, lane shutdowns backed up traffic on I-8 for hours.