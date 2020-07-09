BIG-RIG FIRE ROASTS LOAD OF MEAT ON I-8

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

July 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – A big-rig truck’s brakes overheated and caught fire on Interstate 8 west in Lakeside, Monday.

Flames quickly spread to the truck’s load of over 40,000 pounds of raw meat according to the San Diego Union Tribune and LA Times, or 41,000 pounds, according to the Sacramento Bee, News Break and NBC.

The pungent smell of roast pork spread across the area.

The blaze started at 11:35 a.m. between Los Coches Road and Lake Jennings Park Road exits. As firefighters battled the fire and crews cleaned up, lane shutdowns backed up traffic on I-8 for hours.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon