BIG RIG IN FLAMES DAMAGES BRIDGE, SHUTS DOWN I-8 NEAR PINE VALLEY CHECKPOINT

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via The Mountain Community on Facebook, posted by Laura Palmer Vikara

May 12, 2021 (Pine Valley) – Westbound Interstate 8 is shutdown from Buckman Springs Road to Sunrise Highway due to a big rig truck that caught fire, crashed and damaged a bridge. Traffic is being diverted onto Old Highway 80.

According to the CHP Incidents page, the accident occurred near the Border Patrol Checkpoint, which is three miles east of Pine Valley.  Damage to 30 feet of metal and concrete on the bridge is reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash, the fate of the driver, or whether the fire has been contained.

 

 



 


