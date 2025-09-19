Bill to protect Native American children passes Legislature unanimously, heads to Governor

By Miriam Raftery

September 19, 2025 (Sacramento, CA) – After passing both the Assembly and State Senate unanimously (with one abstention), a bill aimed at preventing placement of Native American children in foster care away from their tribes and providing supportive services is now awaiting action by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Assembly Bill 1378 would amend state law to let tribes and tribal organizations partner with the California Department of Social Services to provide services to help keep Native American children safely at home and out of foster care.

According to the bill’s author, Chris Rogers (D-Santa Rose), Native American children in California are placed in foster care at about four times the rate of other children.

“When we invest in culturally appropriate services, we strengthen families and avoid the trauma of separation,” Rogers has stated. “AB 1378 will ensure tribes can directly access the same prevention program funding that is available to counties and other service providers. This is critical step toward equity and better outcomes for tribal youth.”

The reasons for the disproportionately high number of Native children in foster care include systemic bias, poverty, substance abuse, and red tape that makes it challenging for tribes to access preventative services.

AB 1378 aims to remedy that situation by providing tribes with improved access to mental healthcare, parenting education, and treatment for substance abuse. If signed into law by Governor Newsom, the bill would also train social workers, provide technical help to tribes for data collection and reporting, help tribes build preventative programs, and provide funding for legal representation of families and children.

Governor Newsom has until October 13to sign AB 1378 into law, Associated Press reports.

Cal Matters reports that by March 31, 2026, the state must develop a cost allocation plan to fund independent legal representation, after consultation with tribes.

No opposition was registered, according to an Assembly committee analysis.

The bill had broad support including:

California Tribal Families Coalition (Co-Sponsor)

Alliance for Children's Rights

Bishop Paiute Tribal Court

California Alliance of Child and Family Services

California Family Resource Association

Child Abuse Prevention Center and Its Affiliates

Safe Kids California

Prevent Child Abuse California

The California Family Resource Association

Children's Law Center of California

County of Humboldt

Fort Independence Indian Community

Karuk Tribe

Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria

Redding Rancheria

Redwood Valley Little River Band of Pomo Indians

Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians Yurok Tribe





