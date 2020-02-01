BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS AT GROSSMONT AND CUYAMACA COLLEGES

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

Contact: Della Elliott

January 29, 2020 (El Cajon)--Food, movies, dance and cultural and educational presentations are on tap in February at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges for Black History Month.

With the exception of fundraisers – a barbecue at Grossmont College and a night of jazz and comedy at Cuyamaca College – all other events are free. The public is welcome to all events.

Also known as National African-American History Month, Black History Month grew out of "Negro History Week," the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African-Americans in 1926, with the month of February selected because the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass were in that month. In the late '60s, Negro History Week was transformed into Black History Month due to the civil rights movement, and in 1976 Black History Month was officially recognized by the federal government.

Grossmont College activities include:

Feb. 3: Black History Month kickoff from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Main Quad featuring African drums and a barbecue fundraiser.

Feb. 4: A panel discussion with local sports business professionals on careers in athletics, 3-5 p.m. in the Career Center in Building 60

Feb. 6: A mental health and wellness discussion from 5-7 p.m. in Griffin Gate, Building 60.

Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 5-26 : “Jazz Kitchen with Soul Food Specials” featuring performances by the college’s Jazz Studies Department in the student center, Building 60, from 11 a.m.-noon, along with soul food at the Griffin Grill.

Feb. 10: “5th Element Hip-hop Exhibit” featuring 150 artifacts from the 40-year history of hip-hop music and culture. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., location to be determined.

Feb. 11: The Sistahood Club presents a free screening of “BlacKkKlansman” from 6-8 p.m. in Griffin Gate.

Feb. 11: African American Literature Read-in, public readings of works by black and African American writers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Main Quad.

Feb. 19: Black and African Hair Braiders Presentation 5-7 p.m. at Griffin Gate

Feb. 25: Law Enforcement and Legal Careers, a panel discussion of people of color in law enforcement and the legal profession, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Griffin Gate.

Feb. 26: Black Line Dancing and Steps: Learn new dance moves and celebrate the end of Black History Month 6:30-8:30 p.m. Griffin Gate.

Cuyamaca College events include: