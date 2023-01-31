BLACK HISTORY MONTH KICKS OFF WITH WOMEN OF COLOR ROAR CELEBRATION OF BLACK WOMEN

Source: Women of Color ROAR
January 31, 2023 (San Diego) - Women of Color Roar Media, will convene the fifth anniversary Black History Month Breakfast at Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114, on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
The theme of the Women of Color Roar Breakfast 2023 is Sheroes Lead.
Five hundred community members, including over 150 students from San Diego high schools and colleges, “Future Leaders,” and elected officials will participate in what has become a San Diego tradition -- the Women of Color Roar Black History Month Breakfast.
WHO:
Angela de Joseph, Founder Women of Color Roar Media
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria,
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins,
Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber (Keynote Speaker)
California State Controller Malia Cohen
Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas
San Diego City Council Pro Tem, Monica Montgomery Steppe.
WHAT:
Women of Color Roar Fifth Anniversary Black History Month Breakfast
WHERE:
Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114
WHEN:
7:00 a.m. -- Doors Open
7:15 a.m. – Red Carpet and Press Conference
7:30 - 8:00 – Performance – Indigenous Drum Circle, Jazz Instrumentals, African Drum Duo
8:00 – 9:30 – Program
Speakers:
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria,
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins,
Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber (Keynote Speaker)
California State Controller Malia Cohen
Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas
San Diego City Council Pro Tem, Monica Montgomery Steppe.
Special Tributes:
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Musical Performance
Buki Domingos’ Trio
Awards Ceremony
Woman Warrior Awards:
Genevieve Jones-Wright, Attorney, Founder Motivation.In.Action (MIA) and Co-founder and Executive Director at Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance (MoGo)
Congressmember Lauren Underwood, Illinois
Laila Aziz, Director of Operations Pillars of the Community
Champion of Justice Award
Pillars of the Community
Changemaker Award
Donna DeBerry President & CEO, County of San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce
Woman of Distinction Award: Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles
Comments
Black women certainly have a right to roar,