BLACK HISTORY MONTH KICKS OFF WITH WOMEN OF COLOR ROAR CELEBRATION OF BLACK WOMEN

Source: Women of Color ROAR

January 31, 2023 (San Diego) - Women of Color Roar Media, will convene the fifth anniversary Black History Month Breakfast at Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114, on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The theme of the Women of Color Roar Breakfast 2023 is Sheroes Lead.

Five hundred community members, including over 150 students from San Diego high schools and colleges, “Future Leaders,” and elected officials will participate in what has become a San Diego tradition -- the Women of Color Roar Black History Month Breakfast.

WHO:

Angela de Joseph, Founder Women of Color Roar Media

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria,

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins,

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber (Keynote Speaker)

California State Controller Malia Cohen

Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas

San Diego City Council Pro Tem, Monica Montgomery Steppe.

WHAT:

Women of Color Roar Fifth Anniversary Black History Month Breakfast

WHERE:

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114

WHEN:

7:00 a.m. -- Doors Open

7:15 a.m. – Red Carpet and Press Conference

7:30 - 8:00 – Performance – Indigenous Drum Circle, Jazz Instrumentals, African Drum Duo

8:00 – 9:30 – Program

Special Tributes:

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Musical Performance

Buki Domingos’ Trio

Awards Ceremony

Woman Warrior Awards:

Genevieve Jones-Wright, Attorney, Founder Motivation.In.Action (MIA) and Co-founder and Executive Director at Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance (MoGo)

Congressmember Lauren Underwood, Illinois

Laila Aziz, Director of Operations Pillars of the Community

Champion of Justice Award

Pillars of the Community

Changemaker Award

Donna DeBerry President & CEO, County of San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce

Woman of Distinction Award: Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles