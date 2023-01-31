BLACK HISTORY MONTH KICKS OFF WITH WOMEN OF COLOR ROAR CELEBRATION OF BLACK WOMEN

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Source: Women of Color ROAR

January 31, 2023 (San Diego) - Women of Color Roar Media, will convene the fifth anniversary Black History Month Breakfast at Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114, on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The theme of the Women of Color Roar Breakfast 2023 is Sheroes Lead.

 

Five hundred community members, including over 150 students from San Diego high schools and colleges, “Future Leaders,” and elected officials will participate in what has become a San Diego tradition -- the Women of Color Roar Black History Month Breakfast.

 

WHO: 

Angela de Joseph, Founder Women of Color Roar Media

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, 

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, 

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber (Keynote Speaker)

California State Controller Malia Cohen

Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas 

San Diego City Council Pro Tem, Monica Montgomery Steppe.

 

WHAT:

Women of Color Roar Fifth Anniversary Black History Month Breakfast

 

WHERE:

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114

 

WHEN:

7:00 a.m. -- Doors Open

7:15 a.m. – Red Carpet and Press Conference

7:30 - 8:00 – Performance – Indigenous Drum Circle, Jazz Instrumentals, African Drum Duo

8:00 – 9:30 – Program

 

Speakers

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, 

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins,

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber (Keynote Speaker)

California State Controller Malia Cohen

Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas 

San Diego City Council Pro Tem, Monica Montgomery Steppe.

 

Special Tributes:

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

 

Musical Performance 

Buki Domingos’ Trio

 

Awards Ceremony

 

Woman Warrior Awards:

Genevieve Jones-Wright, Attorney, Founder Motivation.In.Action (MIA) and Co-founder and Executive Director at Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance (MoGo)

 

Congressmember Lauren Underwood, Illinois

 

Laila Aziz, Director of Operations Pillars of the Community

 

Champion of Justice Award

 

Pillars of the Community

 

Changemaker Award

Donna DeBerry President & CEO, County of San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce

 

Woman of Distinction Award: Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Comments

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon