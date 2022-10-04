BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS OCT. 9 IN LA MESA

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

Phot: CC via Bing

October 4, 2022 (La Mesa) – United Church of Christ invites to join Pastor Kelly for a blessing of the animals on October 9 at 2 p.m. in Harry Griffen Park, next to the dog park.

“Bring your beloved animal companion(s), be they fish or fowl, dog or cat, all creatures great and small,” says Melanie Lucero.  “All animals will receive an individual blessing from Pastor Kelly. If you are not able to bring your pet, please bring a picture of him/her.”

Harry Griffen park is located at 9550 Milden Street in La Mesa.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon