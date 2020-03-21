BLOOD DRIVE MARCH 25 AT CVS IN EL CAJON: BLOOD SUPPLY IS RUNING LOW

East County News Service

March 21, 2020 (El Cajon) – Blood donations countywide are running very low due to the coronavirus, since many locations normally visited by the bloodmobile are shut down. Donating blood is considered “essential” and is an exemption to the Governor’s stay at home order.

The American Red Cross will join with State Senator Brian Jones and other local leaders in a blood drive on Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CVS parking lot, 575 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon.

All safe medical practices and social distancing will be in effect at the Bloodmobile site. The Red Cross assures that it is safe for donors to give blood and that there is no evidence of coronavirus transmission via blood transfusions.

PLEASE USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO DONATE. Donors are asked to make an appointment before showing up to donate in order to manage the flow of donors appropriately in alignment with social distancing practices.