BLOOD DRIVE MARCH 31 IN ALPINE

March 11, 2020 (Alpine) - Baron’s Market in Alpine (1347 Tavern Rd.) will host a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Tuesday, March 31st from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone 17 and older who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).