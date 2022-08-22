BOARD ACCEPTS GRANT FOR A 12-BED ‘ACUTE PSYCHIATRIC UNIT’ IN SANTEE

Approx. $12.4 million will help build unit at Edgemoor Hospital

August 22, 2022 (Santee) - San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted today to accept the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP): Round 3 Launch Ready grant that will go towards building a 12-bed Acute Psychiatric Unit at the Edgemoor Hospital in Santee.

The Edgemoor Acute Psychiatric Unit project will be added to the existing Edgemoor Distinct Part Skilled Nursing Facility (DPSNF) campus, allowing SNF residents to continue to receive the appropriate specialty psychiatric care without requiring transfer out of their residence and community. This will provide a new critical service in the East Region designed to divert people from unnecessary hospitalization and connect them to community-based care.

Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents Santee and the many East County communities that will benefit from this investment, collaborated with the County’s Behavioral Health Services (BHS) department on identifying this grant opportunity. In March, Anderson wrote a letter of support to HHSA and voiced his desire for this project.

Anderson shared, “One of my priorities as Supervisor has been to bring more mental health and human services resources to East County. I am grateful to my Board colleagues for voting to accept these funds. This new 12-bed Acute Psychiatric Unit at Edgemoor Hospital in Santee will make an incredible difference in addressing the needs of those with behavioral health concerns and give them the resources they need for better outcomes.”

The Board also accepted $1 million from the Mental Health Services Oversight & Accountability Commission: Mental Health Student Services Act (MHSSA) grant to enhance the Creating Opportunities in Preventing and Eliminating Suicide program. This program provides suicide prevention and mental health wellness education and information to school staff, students and families.