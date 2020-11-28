BOARD APPROVES MORE FUNDS FOR BUSINESSES AND NONPROFITS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office

November 28, 2020 (San Diego) -- The County Board of Supervisors this week voted to provide more stimulus funds to businesses forced to close indoor operations after the region was placed in the Purple Tier.

At a special meeting, the Board gave the green light for $20 million in general funds to be added to the Small Business Stimulus Grant Program established in May.

The funds will be available to businesses and nonprofit organizations in the following industries:

Restaurants

Gyms and fitness centers, including yoga studios

Movie theaters

Museums

Zoos and aquariums

Event planners (weddings, festivals, fairs, etc.)

Businesses in these industries had to close or stop indoor operations to limit the spread of COVID-19. The financial relief will help them to reverse some of the disproportional impact on their operations and keep some from having to close permanently.

The County’s five supervisorial district offices will review and recommend applicants for $4 million in funds each. Applications are available at the Small Business Stimulus Grant Program website. Award recipients will also be posted on the site.

Businesses that submitted a previous application do not need to reapply.

This is the fourth time the Board has voted to provide stimulus grant funds for restaurants and other small businesses. In past months, the Board approved a total of $27.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act funds.